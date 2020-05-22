Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,271 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 2,675.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGRE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.12. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

