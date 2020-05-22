Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

PRGO stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

