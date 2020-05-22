Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total transaction of $1,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,045,631.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $46,666,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,659 shares of company stock worth $4,615,780. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. Analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

