Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,432 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,395 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dell by 3,635,585.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $83,698,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,371 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $2,229,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,295,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $2,309,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,459.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL opened at $44.39 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

