AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

