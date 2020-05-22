Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 320,203 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 320,203 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,980,000 after buying an additional 1,244,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,201,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,699,000 after buying an additional 354,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,206,000 after buying an additional 1,925,945 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,197,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,754,000 after buying an additional 142,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.21 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

