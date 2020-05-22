Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Proofpoint by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $112.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.41. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $2,007,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,128.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.