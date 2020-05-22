Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,440,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 486,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 481,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $195,950.00. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 over the last three months. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI opened at $33.55 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.