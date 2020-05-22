Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,460,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Autohome by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,252,000 after purchasing an additional 521,035 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,019,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Autohome by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. China International Capital downgraded Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.