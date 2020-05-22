First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,645 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,039.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,026,836.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,740,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Shares of COLM opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

