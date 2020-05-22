NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.81. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 82,041 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,572.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 220,438 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,883,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 401,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 571,466 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.