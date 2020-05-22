Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.79. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 386,912 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

