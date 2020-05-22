State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,258 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $37,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 483,685 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after purchasing an additional 462,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7,276.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 345,261 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WWW shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NYSE WWW opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

