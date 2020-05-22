Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,512,483 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

