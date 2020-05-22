American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 53,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $161,357,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Cfra cut their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.