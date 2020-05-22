Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922,352 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

