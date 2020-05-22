State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

