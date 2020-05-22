First Trust Advisors LP Sells 113,387 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,413,000 after buying an additional 262,612 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,719,000 after acquiring an additional 408,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $33.04 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

