Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Up to $18.85

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $18.85. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 4,422,060 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CODX shares. ValuEngine lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 334.58% and a negative return on equity of 81.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

