First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,541 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $898.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $914.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,027.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.03 and a beta of 0.54. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

