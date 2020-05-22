Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 11,758 Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,884,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Covanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 64,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after acquiring an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Covanta by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 582,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $8.69 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

