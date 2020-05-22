First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Pool worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pool by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $238.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $239.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.56 and its 200 day moving average is $210.57. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.