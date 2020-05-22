Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MWA. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

