First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,717 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Schneider National worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,340,000 after buying an additional 903,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Schneider National by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 254,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schneider National by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

SNDR opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.