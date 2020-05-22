First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,863 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,026.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,038.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $833.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $807.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,857 shares of company stock valued at $323,749,710. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $845.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

