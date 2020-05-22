First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,464,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,732,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,119,000 after acquiring an additional 176,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,477,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL opened at $116.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.