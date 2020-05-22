First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Popular worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,055,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28. Popular Inc has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

