First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,167,000 after acquiring an additional 93,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,935,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

WRB stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

