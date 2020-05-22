First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226,805 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $76.79 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.