Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

