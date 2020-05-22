First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 124.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,029 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Lumentum worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $349,065.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,327 shares of company stock worth $860,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

