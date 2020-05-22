First Trust Advisors LP Buys 35,424 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 103.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,486 shares of company stock worth $2,335,408 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

