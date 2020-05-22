First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,759 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,595.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,403.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,735.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,730.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

