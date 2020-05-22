First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.73 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

