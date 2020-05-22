First Trust Advisors LP Sells 42,148 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,148 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of United Continental worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth $93,549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,349.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after acquiring an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,660,000 after acquiring an additional 260,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

United Continental stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

