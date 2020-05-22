First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.54.

TDOC opened at $174.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

