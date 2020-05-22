First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $179.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.37. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,338 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

