First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.99% of Middlesex Water worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after buying an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,140,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 67,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Georgia M. Simpson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $31,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $212,376.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,213 shares of company stock worth $269,807. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2563 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

