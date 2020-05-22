Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Kemper worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

