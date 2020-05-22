Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256,321 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Qorvo worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

Qorvo stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,997 shares of company stock worth $2,684,932. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

