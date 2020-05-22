First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

