First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.