First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.85 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

