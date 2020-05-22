Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 48,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $242.56 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

