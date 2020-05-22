Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 506,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 126,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

A opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,727 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

