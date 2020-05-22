Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,604 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 553,808 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 232,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,924.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $549,946.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,369,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,843,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

