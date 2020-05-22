Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 145,447 shares of company stock worth $977,601. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $7.14 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $899.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

