Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 574,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.