Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,491,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein purchased 150,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Also, CFO Gary G. Smalley purchased 31,750 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $273,050.00. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tutor Perini Corp has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $388.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.