Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,951 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,586,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $52,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.05. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

